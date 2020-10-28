VUB researcher on list of 30 Women in Robotics You Need to Know

When I was little, I told my mother ‘I am no ordinary girl, I want to make a difference in the world’

She has worked as a research engineer at Inria Lille-Nord Europe and as a research scientist at the Tartu Institute of Technology in Estonia. She has also participated in the Mechatronics and Industrial Robotics Programme at the University of Minia in Egypt.

In addition, ElDiwiny hosts the Soft Robotics podcast, where researchers from academia and industry are interviewed in English about flexible robotics.

“When I was little, I told my mother ‘I am no ordinary girl, I want to make a difference in the world’. My goal is to inspire young women to believe in themselves, to find their passion and to pursue a career in robotics and AI for the common good.”