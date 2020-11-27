VUB visiting professor facing imminent execution in Iran

Pressure is growing on Tehran to release academic Ahmadreza Djalali, who has been held for four years for espionage

A doctor and visiting professor at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) being held in prison in Iran has been placed in isolation and is facing imminent execution. His colleagues in Brussels have called for increased efforts to secure his release.

Ahmadreza Djalali, an Iranian-Swedish disaster medicine specialist, has been in prison in Iran since 2016, after he was arrested and accused of spying. In 2017 he was convicted and sentenced to death.

Djalali, 49, telephoned his wife in Stockholm this week to tell her he was being transferred to a prison in Karaj, where he would be placed in isolation. “That is usually the last step before execution,” said Gerlant Van Berlaer, a VUB professor and friend of the family. “He literally said goodbye to his wife on the telephone.”

According to Amnesty International, the office in charge of implementing sentences has been instructed to transfer Djalali to implement his death sentence no later than a week from 24 November.

Van Berlaer and Djalali’s wife, Vida Mehrannia, have called on Belgian and European politicians to increase international pressure on Iran. Belgim's foreign minister, Sophie Wilmès, appealed to the Iranian ambassador in Brussels to intervene during a phone call this week. VUB is also calling on students, staff and supporters to back Amnesty International’s #SaveAhmadreza campaign.

“He was sentenced after a manifestly unfair trial because he refused to spy for the Iranian authorities,” said Wies De Gaeve, the director of Amnesty International Vlaanderen. “This man is one of the many victims of the oppressive Iranian regime.”