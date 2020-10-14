Waiting lists for flu vaccinations

Belgium has 700,000 flu vaccinations in stock, which is not enough to keep up with demand. Another shipment is on the way, but patients are being prioritised by age and health conditions.

Citizens are showing much more interest in flu jabs this year, concerned about getting the flu on top of a possible coronavirus infection. Health-care workers are also being told to get a vaccination against the flu. In a normal year, Belgium orders 250 million flu jabs, which is plenty to cover requests. This year an extra 500,000 have been ordered, but it is still not expected to cover demand.

Health-care workers are one of the priority groups who will be sold a vaccination first, as well as anyone aged 50 and older. Normally, a prescription is required to get a flu jab at the pharmacy, but this year they can be bought by anyone aged 50 and over without a prescription. They must then be taken to a physician to be administered.