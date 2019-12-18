We will rock you: De Warmste Week kicks off in Kortrijk

Studio Brussel’s massive fundraising marathon got started in the centre of Kortrijk this morning, with 100 drummers accompanying the mayor’s song requests

The annual end-of-year party, concert series and charity drive De Warmste Week (The Warmest Week) has kicked off in Kortrijk. While the culmination of rock station Studio Brussel’s fundraising initiative usually takes place in a grassy recreation domain, this year DJs have taken to the middle of a city.

Three Studio Brussel DJs will spend 24 hours a day broadcasting From Nelson Mandelaplein, not far from Kortrijk’s train station. They will base all song selections on requests from listeners, both in the square and online.

Every request is connected to a donation to a charity. There are more than 2,000 charities to choose from on the Warmste Week website.

The very first request played came from Kortrijk mayor Vincent Van Quickenborne, who chose a medley of three tunes: Queen’s “We Will Rock You”, Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water” and David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance”. The medley was accompanied by 100 live drummers for a noisy and joyful opening at 8.00 this morning.

De Warmste Week is the finale of weeks of fundraising by average citizens, who register their efforts online. Everyone can choose their own charity and method for raising money for it. People can also sign up to help other people with their charity drives or show up at events to donate money.