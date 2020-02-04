West Flanders gets €1m from EU to ride out Brexit

EU development funds will go to the sectors most vulnerable to export and job losses

West Flanders has been given €1 million by the European Union to help the province negotiate the effects of Brexit. The money will support companies in sectors that are expected to experience difficulties because of the changing trading relationship between mainland Europe and the UK.

The funds, from the European Regional Development Fund, are intended to help companies at risk because of their exports to the UK, or where changing trading conditions threaten jobs.

“Brexit is a reality, and whatever the outcome of the negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, companies will be affected,” explained Hilde Crevits, the economy minister in the Flemish government.

“West Flanders is the province likely to be hit the hardest by Brexit, and the European funds are aimed at the most vulnerable sectors of the West Flanders economy: food, plastics and rubber, textiles, and mechanical engineering.”