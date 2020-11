What a week: Belgian Art Prize announced and prestigious honour for Van Eyck show

The exhibition missed no trick in creating moments of intense drama in the juxtaposition of his works

Further, the exhibition “missed no trick in creating moments of intense drama in the juxtaposition of his works” and had a “sense of integrity, of an exhibition in the right place at the right time,” he said. He went on to talk about how the restoration of the Ghent Altarpiece could be viewed by the public and the Closer to Van Eyck website, which made high-resolution image available online.

“In this context, Van Eyck: An Optical Revolution felt like the dividend of local and international collaboration,” he continued. “Several loaned paintings had been newly conserved for the exhibition; its robust catalogue contains 19 essays by leading Van Eyck scholars.”

He ended with saying that the exhibition had to close early, a victim of the pandemic, but that half the ticket-holders got to see it before it did. “For many of them, as for me, the memory of it will have provided much consolation in the months that followed.”

Van Eyck: An Optical Revolution can be seeing via a virtual tour.

Photos, from top: ©DB, ©Els Dietvorst, ©David Levene/MSK Ghent