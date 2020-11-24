What a week: Belgian Art Prize announced and prestigious honour for Van Eyck show

The exhibition opened at the Ghent Fine Arts Museum in February and sadly had to close six weeks later because of coronavirus measures. As some of the works had been borrowed from other museums and had to be returned, the exhibition never re-opened.

Some 127,000 people managed to make it to see the exhibition, however – the biggest one ever devoted to the work of the 15th-century Flemish master Jan Van Eyck. And the international press was thoroughly convinced, with The Guardian calling it “mesmerising” and giving it five stars, the Wall Street Journal calling it “sublime”, and The New York Times saying that it was “the real thing” and a “once in a lifetime exhibition”.

“Ambition and intimacy are not the most natural of bedfellows,” wrote Apollo editor Thomas Marks in the announcement of the winner. “But the achievement of Van Eyck: An Optical Revolution was that its curators realised more or less the grandest imaginable exhibition on its subject, in scope and scale, while allowing visitors a beguiling proximity to so many paintings by Jan van Eyck.”