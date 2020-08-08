What’s on: Art market and opening exhibitions at new Kunsthal Gent
A long-time cultural centre in Ghent’s beautiful medieval quarter has become more airy and light, and its summer art market offers great deals
Kunsthal Gent
The first to take over the pavilion is Brussels artist Sanam Khatibi, whose Cruellest of the Seas pulls together a number of her small, colourful paintings illustrating her interest in the ambivalence of power structures and primal impulses. It’s a perfect companion to Gilding the Lily in the larger space, three huge wall tapestries by Ghent artist duo Les Monseigneurs. They were supposed to be at the Salone del Mobile design fair in Milan right now, but Covid-19 stopped them in their tracks. All the better for us. Also at Kunsthal Gent is a Summer Salon, in which dozens of works by local artists have been gathered for sale to the public. Buy a piece of original art starting at €55. Visitors must register in advance. Salon until 30 August, exhibition until 13 September, Lange Steenstraat 14
CineMusicFestival
If you can’t go to the sweating beats of a rock and pop concert, the rock and pop concert will come to you. Kinepolis presents CineMusicFestival, in which you can relive some memorable live performances on the big screen. This week, for instance, see Amy Winehouse’s 2007 show at Eurockeennes, and later Belgium’s own Angèle when she performed solo with just her piano to an intimate crowd of 200 in Paris last year (pictured). The Dutch version of the CineMusicFestival web page includes shows in Flanders and Brussels, while the French version includes many more shows that are in Brussels only. Until 21 August, across Belgium
Detours Cyphers
Brussels’ Detours Festival introduces hip-hop and other urban dance to the masses. While it officially takes place next month, the lead up, Detours Cyphers, is happening now. The open-air dance battles can be found every Wednesday evening on Kunstberg. Cheer on your favourite before learning a few moves yourself from the pros. Next month the party moves indoors for Detours Festival performances. Cyphers: Until 19 August 18.00-20.00, Kunstberg