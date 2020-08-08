What’s on: Art market and opening exhibitions at new Kunsthal Gent

Kunsthal Gent, previously the Caermersklooster, recently re-opened with a fully renovated space, an art sale and two new exhibitions. The more open space gets much more light and comes with a bridge visitors use to stroll along the former church’s archways into a new little exhibition pavilion.

The first to take over the pavilion is Brussels artist Sanam Khatibi, whose Cruellest of the Seas pulls together a number of her small, colourful paintings illustrating her interest in the ambivalence of power structures and primal impulses. It’s a perfect companion to Gilding the Lily in the larger space, three huge wall tapestries by Ghent artist duo Les Monseigneurs. They were supposed to be at the Salone del Mobile design fair in Milan right now, but Covid-19 stopped them in their tracks. All the better for us. Also at Kunsthal Gent is a Summer Salon, in which dozens of works by local artists have been gathered for sale to the public. Buy a piece of original art starting at €55. Visitors must register in advance. Salon until 30 August, exhibition until 13 September, Lange Steenstraat 14