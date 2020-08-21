What’s on: Big screens in the great outdoors

The Rooster Collection



De Haan on the Flemish coast is putting its namesake (haan means rooster) on show. This free exhibition brings together the esoteric side of the arts – works by artist Koen Vanmechelen – with the people’s side, a collection. Vanmechelen’s Cosmopolitan Chicken Project, in which he unravels the complexities of identity as he breeds the world’s most diverse chicken, blends in perfectly with a giant collection of roosters, which in fact shows them in all their diversity – from figurines to tableware to picture frames. The collection belongs to Hooman Shahbandi, who left his homeland of Iran and eventually brought his great-grandfather’s collection of roosters with him, further expanding it over the years. Shahbandi’s great-grandfather ran one of Iran’s biggest chicken farms and was known locally as “Mister Rooster”. Until 31 August, OC l’annexe De Haan, Leopoldlaan 24