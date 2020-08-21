What’s on: Big screens in the great outdoors
Open-air cinema has not been deterred by Covid-19, which tops our agenda this week, along with Antwerp’s Laus Polyphoniae festival and Belgium’s largest collection of roosters
Open-air cinema
Besides Brussels big Movie Drive at Tour & Taxis, you can head to Ghent for dance-themed films at the Copa Drive-In or to Kortrijk’s Buda Island to plop down on the grass in a back garden. The Bos+ organisation puts screens in woodlands across Flanders, and KU Leuven hosts an outdoor screen as part of the city’s One-and-a-half-metre Sessions summer programme. Lots of smaller towns are getting in on the action, too; check out the programme of the culture centre near you. Corona measures require you to book ahead, and don’t dawdle: Many August screenings are sold out already.
The Rooster Collection
De Haan on the Flemish coast is putting its namesake (haan means rooster) on show. This free exhibition brings together the esoteric side of the arts – works by artist Koen Vanmechelen – with the people’s side, a collection. Vanmechelen’s Cosmopolitan Chicken Project, in which he unravels the complexities of identity as he breeds the world’s most diverse chicken, blends in perfectly with a giant collection of roosters, which in fact shows them in all their diversity – from figurines to tableware to picture frames. The collection belongs to Hooman Shahbandi, who left his homeland of Iran and eventually brought his great-grandfather’s collection of roosters with him, further expanding it over the years. Shahbandi’s great-grandfather ran one of Iran’s biggest chicken farms and was known locally as “Mister Rooster”. Until 31 August, OC l’annexe De Haan, Leopoldlaan 24
Laus Polyphoniae
The Festival of Flanders is in fact a number of local festivals, all celebrating the breadth and diversity of classical and new music. Antwerp’s version is dedicated to music from the late middle ages and the Renaissance, and this year it’s fully online. Laus Polyphoniae: Polyphony Connects mixes concerts recorded in previous editions with three new concerts live-streamed from the beautiful St Augustine Church. Collegium Vocale Gent performs a nearly all Claudio Monteverdi programme, Dutch ensemble Cappella Pratensis (pictured) is dedicated to Josquin des Prez, and the Swiss Sollazzo Ensemble performs a number of anonymous pieces, including three from the Leuven Chansonnier, a late 15th-century songbook discovered just last year. Registration for full access to the festival is free. 21-30 August
Foodcation BXL
If you missed out on your holiday abroad this year, you’ll be happy to know that one of the most important parts of tourism – food – can be found right here at Foodcation BXL. The family-friendly event at Parckfarm is serving food from many cultures, sharing recipes, selling some products and playing a little music. 22 & 30 August 14.00-18.00, Jubelfeestlaan, under the Jubelfeest bridge, Molenbeek (Brussels)
