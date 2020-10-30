What’s on: Boekenbeurs livestreams hundreds of author talks

Summary While Flanders’ biggest book market cannot welcome visitors in person, it is going all out to bring readers and authors together online. Also in this week’s agenda, digital livestreams of Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s Drumming and music videos from Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

Boekenbeurs

Normally at this time of year, Flanders’ biggest book market kicks off at Antwerp Expo. Boekenbeurs welcomes more than 120,000 people every year to not only browse tens of thousands of titles but also get their new books signed, take part in workshops and listen to discussions with national and international authors.

This year is a little different … while visitors can’t go in person, they can order books on the website and hear the same talks in marathon livestream sessions for the entire 11 days. Most of the interviews are in Dutch, but a few are in English, including that with British psychological thriller sensation SJ Watson (pictured), author of the international bestseller Before I Go to Sleep, who will be talking about his new book Flashback. And you’ll hear from one of the most famous chefs in the world, as London’s Yotam Ottolenghi explains how to get magic out of every vegetable. 1-11 November