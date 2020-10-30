What’s on: Boekenbeurs livestreams hundreds of author talks
While Flanders’ biggest book market cannot welcome visitors in person, it is going all out to bring readers and authors together online. Also in this week’s agenda, digital livestreams of Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s Drumming and music videos from Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
Boekenbeurs
This year is a little different … while visitors can’t go in person, they can order books on the website and hear the same talks in marathon livestream sessions for the entire 11 days. Most of the interviews are in Dutch, but a few are in English, including that with British psychological thriller sensation SJ Watson (pictured), author of the international bestseller Before I Go to Sleep, who will be talking about his new book Flashback. And you’ll hear from one of the most famous chefs in the world, as London’s Yotam Ottolenghi explains how to get magic out of every vegetable. 1-11 November
Drumming livestream
A lucky few got to see Rosa’s revival of Drumming, one of Flemish choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s most iconic works, before cultural spaces were shut down. The final eight performances had to be cancelled, but there is good news: The production that The Guardian once called “one of the masterpieces of the late 20th century” is now being livestreamed free of charge for one and all. Catch it live from Bozar, accompanied by the Ictus Ensemble, on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube. 30 & 31 October 20.00
#ImaginationIsAlive
Opera Ballet Vlaanderen has cancelled its season until the end of the year. It is making up for it with the #ImaginationIsAlive series of beautifully creative music videos, as dancers and opera singers collaborate on short pieces using the cities of Antwerp and Ghent as their backdrop.
Cinema at home
Film distributors and cinemas are once again streaming movies that are supposed to be in cinemas now. Check out Cinema Bij Je Thuis and Dalton.be, which both offers individual films for low prices. Dalton has a great section dedicated to movies screened at recent film festivals and also offers a monthly subscription, which might not be a bad idea if the buzz of a lockdown turns into reality. One film that just hit the sites is Film Fest Gent Public Prize-winner For Sama (pictured), a fascinating and heart-breaking look at life in Aleppo in the months before the medical workers who stayed as long as possible finally had to flee for their lives. It’s a movie that reminds us to count our blessings, corona or no corona.
Photos, from top: ©Graham Jepson, ©Anne Van Aerschot/Rosas, courtesy Opera Ballet Vlaanderen, courtesy Film Fest Gent