What’s on: Bone music disc cut live with Dez Mona

Get tickets now: Bal Rat Mort



It’s the 122nd edition of Ostend’s annual costume bash. With live music and other performances all night long, Bal Rat Mort is one of Flanders’ most jovial parties. The theme this year is Ensor, so make sure to don a mask. The surrealist was, by the way, one of the founders of this ball, way back in 1898. If you want some period make-up or hairstyling, head to the Bal’s Beauty Boudoir, which is free of charge to ball-goers. 7 March from 20.00, Kursaal Oostende, Kursaal-Westhelling 12