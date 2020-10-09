What’s on: Breedlijn puts proceeds in artists’ pockets

Afrika Film Festival



The Afrika Film Festival is offering its programme of features in the cinemas of Leuven, and its shorts online to watch in the comfort of your home. The shorts are part of a competition for young filmmakers from across the continent. The festival has selected just 33 from 2,700 entries, so quality is guaranteed, and there’s no better way to meet the great African directors of tomorrow. As for the features, a couple of highlights are You Will Die at 20 about a 19-year-old living under the shadow of a shaman’s prediction (pictured), and De Patrice À Lumumba, a documentary based on a letter the Congolese leader wrote to his wife detailing his hopes for an independent country. 9-18 October, across Leuven