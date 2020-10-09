What’s on: Breedlijn puts proceeds in artists’ pockets
A new art collective in Antwerp acts as a gallery without commissions, while Africa takes centre stage in Leuven (film) and in Ghent (literature)
Breedlijn
Sometimes this can make the different between earning a living as an artist or not. Breedlijn will feature work by the 12 members of the collective – all painters and photographers – and buyers will know that the artists are getting all the proceeds. Shows will rotate regularly, with this first one up until the end of the month. Generaal Lemanstraat 58, Antwerp
Afrika Film Festival
The Afrika Film Festival is offering its programme of features in the cinemas of Leuven, and its shorts online to watch in the comfort of your home. The shorts are part of a competition for young filmmakers from across the continent. The festival has selected just 33 from 2,700 entries, so quality is guaranteed, and there’s no better way to meet the great African directors of tomorrow. As for the features, a couple of highlights are You Will Die at 20 about a 19-year-old living under the shadow of a shaman’s prediction (pictured), and De Patrice À Lumumba, a documentary based on a letter the Congolese leader wrote to his wife detailing his hopes for an independent country. 9-18 October, across Leuven
Vielfalt
If you’ve not yet got plans for your Saturday night, Vielfalt (Multiplicity) in Bruges offers a whole lot of entertainment wrapped up in its 75 minutes. It’s a play within a play: A stage musician pulls a woman out of the audience to help him with his act. When she disappears for real, her husband must enter the fantastical world of magic to get her back. The Jakop Ahlbom Company of Amsterdam works to envelope you in an atmosphere that can be amusing but also unsettling. (No language) 10 October 20.00-21.15, Koniklijke Stadsschouwburg, Vlamingstraat 29, Bruges
Het Betere Boek
For its 10th anniversary edition, Ghent’s literary festival Het Betere Boek is featuring work by writers from the African diaspora. Topics of the many panel discussions include the children of the colonies, the complexities of identity and feminist struggles within communities and literature. There are also readings, poetry, an exhibition called Arrival/Departure, a literary walk and the Bronze Owl prize ceremony. Most of the festival is in Dutch, but languages vary depending on the guest. 10 October 13.00-19.00, across Ghent
Photos: Breedlijn/©Frederik Schnieders’ “Much Better”; Vielfalt courtesy Jakop Ahlbom Company; Betere Boek courtesy event