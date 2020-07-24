What’s on: Camp out (or get hung up) in a botanical garden

Before the Wave



While the James Ensor House has reopened after refurbishment, the Spilliaert House museum reopens after corona closure with a new exhibition celebrating Ostend’s other famous son, Léon Spilliaert. Before the Wave is inspired by his painting of two girls standing at the water’s edge, in the calm before the storm. This evocation of fragility and the power of nature are further examined in works by Luc Tuymans, Jan Vercruysse, Lili Dujourie and Cris Brodahl that explore themes such as existence, silence and memory. Visitors are limited to 12 at any one time, and the museum has no card payment facilities, so take cash. Until 11 October, Koningin Astridlaan 7, Ostend