What’s on: Camp out (or get hung up) in a botanical garden
There’s plenty going on at home this summer, with fun camping options, art by the sea and storytelling via the capital’s windows
Kalmthout Arboretum
Until 31 August, groups can pitch a tent in the botanical garden every Saturday night, and every Thursday night the park stays open until 22.00, as does its cafe, so visitors can enjoy a night-time stroll or a guided walk followed by a cold beer or an ice cream. Breakfast is included in the camping fee, and the site is accessible to wheelchairs. If you prefer a more unusual camping experience, try the treetop cocoon. Camping slots and garden entry have to be booked online in advance. Heuvel 8, Kalmthout
Before the Wave
While the James Ensor House has reopened after refurbishment, the Spilliaert House museum reopens after corona closure with a new exhibition celebrating Ostend’s other famous son, Léon Spilliaert. Before the Wave is inspired by his painting of two girls standing at the water’s edge, in the calm before the storm. This evocation of fragility and the power of nature are further examined in works by Luc Tuymans, Jan Vercruysse, Lili Dujourie and Cris Brodahl that explore themes such as existence, silence and memory. Visitors are limited to 12 at any one time, and the museum has no card payment facilities, so take cash. Until 11 October, Koningin Astridlaan 7, Ostend
ZOMERVITRINEDETE
Meanwhile in the capital, professional illustrators and collectives from around the country display their vision of “Brussels on holiday” in windows all summer. Organised by literature house Passa Porta, ZomerVITRINEdété presents original drawings in 40 locations in nine municipalities, all showing different facets of life in the city. The addresses include private homes, libraries, cultural centres, town halls, a museum and a metro station. Find the full list on the website. Until 31 August, across Brussels
Photos: Provincie Antwerpen/Thomas Geuens; courtesy Spilliaert House/Facebook; courtesy Passa Porta