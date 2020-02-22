What’s on: Carnival season kicks off in Flanders

It’s Carnival weekend across Flanders, and that means colourful parades, folkloric costumes and occasionally bizarre activities. Dozens of cities and towns host carnival celebrations, so it’s easy to find one near you.

Flanders’ longest-running Carnival parade is in Herenthout, where they in fact have two parades on consecutive weekends. The parades are known for the funny sketches and dances that participants act out. Other solid Carnival celebration are at the sea, with both Knokke-Heist and Blankenberge pulling out all the stops. But it’s Aalst, of course, that is the region’s biggest Carnival celebration. It kicks off on Sunday with a massive parade that includes hundreds of groups in extravagant costumes and dozens of ornate floats, often satirising political events in Belgium and Europe. Do be aware of the current controversy around Aalst, however: Because of a float depicting broad stereotypes of Jewish men in last year’s parade, Aalst lost its recognition as Unesco-protected heritage.

Carnival celebrations continue in different cities well into March, so if you can’t make it this weekend, check out this schedule for other opportunities. From 23 February, across Flanders