What’s on: The changing face of ideology at Campo
Ghent arts centre Campo welcomes you to an unsettling performance parcours, while Antwerp’s Museum Plantin-Moretus looks at 500 years of discoveries, and a heritage site in Zandhoven pictures long-married couples, then and now
Mount Average
Viewers experience the performance by moving through it and might even be able to contribute a bit. The 60-minute piece in English explores the notion of creating change by recreating that which we honour. This dude in the photo, for instance, is making a new sculpture out of himself to reflect changing ideologies. While colonialism and the current controversy around statues dedicated to Leopold II immediately spring to mind, Mount Average takes on many big issues like rights, traditions, privilege and ideas that society’s carry with them, consciously or not. Tickets are selling like hotcakes. 28-31 October, Campo Victoria, Fratersplein 7, Ghent
A Century of Wonder
The famous pioneer in printing Christophe Plantin – who helped open up illustrations and the written word to a global society – turns 500 years old in 2020. The museum named after the famed Antwerpenaar is hosting A Century of Wonder: Five Hundred Years of Curiosity and Innovation to look at the images, stories and discoveries (the continent of America, for instance) that shaped European history and ideology. The exhibition also dares to ask: What objects, images and philosophies have shaped the 21st century and should be left behind to represent us 500 years from now? Until 10 January, Museum Plantin-Moretus, Vrijdagmarkt 22, Antwerp
Side by Side
How is your marriage faring 20, 30 or 40 years later? That’s one of the subtle questions behind the exhibition Side by Side, in which British expat photographer Jessica Hilltout took shots of couples at the Bautersemhof grounds in Zandhoven on the exact same spot as they were photographed on their wedding day. The historical site is a popular backdrop for marrying couples, and the history of their decades-long journey is written in their faces in this intriguing open-air exhibition, with the photos mounted precisely where they were taken. Until 31 October, Boutersemdreef 15, Zandhoven (Antwerp province)
Get tickets now : Hands Do Not Touch Your Precious Me
If you are at all familiar with the work of Flemish choreographer Wim Vandekeybus, you will know why you should snap up tickets to his new production, Hands Do Not Touch Your Precious Me. Vandekeybus’s works are not simple dance performances, they are dramatic stories with distinct messages, weird underground worlds and mythical tales of transformation. Here he collaborates with composer Charo Calvo and French visual artist Olivier de Sagazan to create a world in which bodies balance like fleshy sculptures between the utopian and the gruesome. Take our word for it and see the premiere in Brussels next month. You can also catch it in Leuven, Hasselt or Ypres in January. 21-28 November, KVS, Arduinkaai 7
Photos, from top: ©Marc Antoine Serra; Nova Reperta, “The Discovery of Longitude”, ©Collection Museum Plantin-Moretus; Lisette & Roger, before & after ©Jessica Hilltout; ©Wim Vandekeybus