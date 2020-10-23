What’s on: The changing face of ideology at Campo

Get tickets now : Hands Do Not Touch Your Precious Me



If you are at all familiar with the work of Flemish choreographer Wim Vandekeybus, you will know why you should snap up tickets to his new production, Hands Do Not Touch Your Precious Me. Vandekeybus’s works are not simple dance performances, they are dramatic stories with distinct messages, weird underground worlds and mythical tales of transformation. Here he collaborates with composer Charo Calvo and French visual artist Olivier de Sagazan to create a world in which bodies balance like fleshy sculptures between the utopian and the gruesome. Take our word for it and see the premiere in Brussels next month. You can also catch it in Leuven, Hasselt or Ypres in January. 21-28 November, KVS, Arduinkaai 7