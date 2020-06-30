What’s on: Classical music is making its post-lockdown debut this week

Summary Antwerp Symphony Orchestra and the Zomer van Sint-Pieters get people back into Flanders’ concert halls this week

Weer*klank

As baby steps towards post-lockdown normalcy continue, Antwerp (and Leuven, see below) are staging the first classical concert that Belgium has seen since March. In Antwerp, the hall will only be 10% full, and musicians will be further apart than usual, but it should still make for a triumphant return to the stage.

For Weer*klank – a play on words, with weer klank literally meaning “again sound” and the word weerklank meaning resonance – Antwerp Symphony Orchestra will start with contemporary Estonian composer Arvo Pärt’s Fratres, which he wrote without fixed instrumentation. This first half of the concert is dedicated to victims of Covid-19 and to all “essential workers” who provided necessary services during the entire coronavirus crisis, so perhaps the piece was chosen to illustrate that life isn’t always sure, and we must adapt. In any case, the symphony has chosen Fratres for strings and percussion. They will follow it up with Dvorak’s Symphony nr 7. If you’re keen to go, buy right away because available places are going fast. 2-4 July, Koningin Elisabethzaal, Koningin Astridplein 20, Antwerp