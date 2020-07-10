What’s on: Dance don’t dance in the oddest summer ever
Exhibitions, online concerts and festivals that forbid dancing: The summer of corona marches on
The Pogo Never Stops
The title refers to the pogo dance, in which punk rockers of yore looked a lot like these skydancers when they did it at shows. They couldn’t help but slam into each other – a precursor to the mosh pit. This installation was created well before social distancing was a thing and yet is eerily reminiscent of it. Until 30 September, Middelheim Museum, Middelheim 34, Antwerp
Zomerbar Live
OK, there was no Rock Werchter this year, which sucks. But the Werchter team is giving their all for Zomerbar Live, which has proven so popular that tickets to the first shows sold out in a heartbeat. The concerts at the Werchter festival site this month feature just one artist. A total of 400 concert-goers must sit at a table with their bubble – tickets are sold in packages of four – and no dancing is allowed. But it’s outdoors, there are drinks and food, and the acts are most excellent. You can still pick up tickets to see hip-hop duo blackwave (pictured) or Dutch singer Eefje de Visser, for instance, or garage rock duo Equal Idiots. And this is nice: Proceeds are going to Live2020, a fundraiser for the music sector decimated by the coronavirus crisis. Until 25 July, Festivalpark, Rotselaar, Flemish Brabant
Contrai Live
We at Flanders Today love a good art parcours – walking or cycling routes that take visitors along a series of in situ artworks. It gets people out of doors and often in a new area they haven’t yet visited. Such will be the case with Contrai Live, in which 16 artistic interventions are spread among 13 villages on the southern border of West Flanders. All of the works have something to do with our relationship with nature and all are in or along a body of water. Several walking routes and three bike routes have been worked out to take in a portion of the works. You’ll have to return a couple of times, though, to see them all. That’s OK; it runs well into the autumn. Until 26 October, across West Flanders
Plan B by Zwangere Guy
Plan B is a Flemish initiative in Brussels to point you in the direction of all kinds of cool events on and offline to fill up your summer agenda in the absence of a holiday abroad. Mega popular Belgian rapper Zwangere G is on board, which is why his concert this week is called Plan B by Zwangere G. Watch it live-streamed from the Ancienne Belgique. There’s also a chance to win tickets to see it on a much bigger screen across the street at Palace cinema. So close! 10 July 20.00
Photos: Pogo ©Ans Brys/Middelheim Museum; Contrai Willem Boel’s ‘Deer Fountain #2’, courtesy Contrai; Zwangere Guy ©Ramy Moharam Fouad/Ancienne Belgique