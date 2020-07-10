What’s on: Dance don’t dance in the oddest summer ever

Contrai Live



We at Flanders Today love a good art parcours – walking or cycling routes that take visitors along a series of in situ artworks. It gets people out of doors and often in a new area they haven’t yet visited. Such will be the case with Contrai Live, in which 16 artistic interventions are spread among 13 villages on the southern border of West Flanders. All of the works have something to do with our relationship with nature and all are in or along a body of water. Several walking routes and three bike routes have been worked out to take in a portion of the works. You’ll have to return a couple of times, though, to see them all. That’s OK; it runs well into the autumn. Until 26 October, across West Flanders