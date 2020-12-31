What’s on: Dancers battle artistic lockdown in short, bittersweet performances

Summary Culture continues online over the holidays, but there are light and poetry in the air too in our pick of the week’s activities at home and outside

Imagination is Alive

If there’s one thing this column has become accustomed to over the past nine months, it’s finding alternative ways to enjoy culture. As we head into the new year, that theme continues. Opera Ballet Vlaanderen has put together a series of 14 short performances created by Belgian and international artists and performed at a variety of locations across Flanders this year, and they’re all available to enjoy online now.

Under the heading of Imagination is Alive, the series is a powerful statement affirming that art and imagination cannot be confined. The 14 videos come in at just under an hour in total and have so far been viewed 400,000 times. In Exit/Awakening (pictured), dancers in a warehouse space in an Antwerp park depict an artist who longs to express themselves, break out of artistic lockdown and reach out to the audience, to the sounds of a violin sonata by Czech composer Erwin Schulhoff.