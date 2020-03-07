What’s on: Explosion of events as International Women’s Day falls on a weekend

International Women’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, and that means even more events than usual associated with the date that asks us to reflect on misogyny, violence against women and the general state of gender norms and expectations.

In Leuven, Dancing on the Ceiling presents cinema, debates and talks by inspirational women from all walks of life. In Ghent, the ongoing Belmundo festival is all about gender, with a photo exhibition about women’s rights movements in Latin America (pictured), salon talks, film screenings and ‘gender bender cafes’. On 8 March itself, Belmundo stages a march through the city.

In Brussels, La Belle Hip Hop, a celebration of women in urban music, kicks off with an evening of concerts by international female rap and hop-hop artists. Also in the capital, Kaaitheater presents WoWmen, an English-language programme of performances, talks, films and workshops, while Match Belgium hosts a big event for queer women. The new documentary Woman, meanwhile, is playing in cinemas in Brussels, Ghent and Leuven. But there are dozens more activities all across Flanders and Brussels, so check local agendas. The organisation Femma also has a list of suggestions. On and around 8 March, across Flanders and Brussels