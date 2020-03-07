What’s on: Explosion of events as International Women’s Day falls on a weekend
Hundreds of activities mark International Women’s Day on Sunday, while a cool gaming event takes over Bruges, and the Klara Festival kicks off in Brussels
International Women’s Day
In Leuven, Dancing on the Ceiling presents cinema, debates and talks by inspirational women from all walks of life. In Ghent, the ongoing Belmundo festival is all about gender, with a photo exhibition about women’s rights movements in Latin America (pictured), salon talks, film screenings and ‘gender bender cafes’. On 8 March itself, Belmundo stages a march through the city.
In Brussels, La Belle Hip Hop, a celebration of women in urban music, kicks off with an evening of concerts by international female rap and hop-hop artists. Also in the capital, Kaaitheater presents WoWmen, an English-language programme of performances, talks, films and workshops, while Match Belgium hosts a big event for queer women. The new documentary Woman, meanwhile, is playing in cinemas in Brussels, Ghent and Leuven. But there are dozens more activities all across Flanders and Brussels, so check local agendas. The organisation Femma also has a list of suggestions. On and around 8 March, across Flanders and Brussels
PlayTime 20.20
Enter one of Bruges’ most famous historical buildings to be blown away by one of the most technologically impressive sectors: Gaming. The Royal City Theatre invites you to explore its nooks and crannies as you discover new video games and the people who create them, old arcade games that will whisk you back in time and the joys of augmented reality. PlayTime 20.20 also includes readings and workshops, battles and pecha kucha. The event closes with a huge party that puts motion tracking, DJs with triggers and special lighting effects to work. A few events take place at other venues in Bruges, and all of it is free. But some require registration. 6-8 March, across Bruges
Klara Festival
One of the highlights of Brussels’ cultural calendar, the Klara Festival’s theme this year is the intriguing-sounding ‘Glitter and Doom’. The festival dedicated to classical and contemporary music – in a very broad sense – is asking itself why disaster and tragedy are so captivating. One might think of the current societal obsession with the coronavirus as an example if one was so inclined. Klara will consider this ‘spectacle society’ in the sense of the public’s love for the passions, which are tributes to Christ’s suffering and death, and the highs and lows of lives such as Beethoven and Mahler. 12-29 March, across Brussels, Antwerp and Bruges
Unsung Heroes
French photographer Denis Rouvre photographs some of the world’s most famous faces – think Robert De Niro, Isabelle Huppert and Emmanuel Macron. In stark contrast, the portraits in Unsung Heroes are of women we’ve never heard of. Despite suffering the worst their societies have to throw at them, they are full of dreams and hope, planning for better lives. You’ll meet Basanti from Nepal, disfigured in an acid attack, Diana from Kenya, who was raped to cure her lesbianism, and Sephora from Congo (pictured), who underwent exorcism rites as a child following an accusation of witchcraft. Until 17 May, Kazerne Dossin, Goswin de Stassartstraat 153, Mechelen
Photos, from top: Courtesy Belmundo; courtesy PlayTime; ©Borggreve/Klara Festival; ©Denis Rouvre/Kazerne Dossin