What’s on: Family concerts and digital dance light up the winter nights

Playing at Being Human



Had James Ensor been a sculptor his work might have looked like that of Maen Florin. The Flemish artist’s ceramic figures often have something grotesque about them – bulging eyes or drooping, dog-like ears – and her busts are heads only, oversized and brightly coloured. Even her more approachable humans are cut off from society as they gaze downward, refusing visitors the chance to catch their eye. Her exhibition Playing at Being Human is spread across three locations in Mechelen, all within easy walking distance of each other. While in one location she takes over the space, in others her work is incorporated into permanent collections – to sometimes delightful effect. Until 14 February, across central Mechelen