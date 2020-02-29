What’s on: Festival Kortrijk kicks off region-wide music extravaganza

Panamarenko Tribute



The inimitable Flemish artist Panamarenko passed away suddenly last year, just a short of his 80th birthday. His wife and close friends had planned a surprise tribute year to the artist, who created flying and diving machines, mixing engineering with artistry and a dash of childlike wonder. It has turned into more of a memorial now, but there’s no better way to honour the famous Flemish artist’s legacy than to check out Around the World in 80 Years: Panamarenko Tribute, the first of two exhibitions this year. A short retrospective of his works, it’s also a good way to get to know the artist if you haven’t already. Until 22 March, Campo & Campo, Grotesteenweg 19, Berchem (Antwerp)