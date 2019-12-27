What’s on: Festive fires to keep the winter at bay

RUSALKA

Opera and ballet meet in Rusalka, inspired by the fairy tale The Little Mermaid in which a water nymph sacrifices her voice out of love for a human prince. The Rusalka of the title is a modern figure who longs to become something she cannot be – a common theme, according to Norwegian director and choreographer Alan Lucien Øyen. “I think that many people feel like outsiders and don’t feel at home anywhere,” he says. In this performance, Dvořák’s lyrical score is permeated with a late-romantic heroism with Wagnerian influences and the unique sound of Czech folk melodies. Performed in Czech, with Dutch and English surtitles. 27 & 31 December, Opera Antwerpen; 9-23 January, Opera Ghent