What’s on: Flemish musicians take to the woods and the water

Klara on Tour



Klara Festival, the Brussels edition of the Festival of Flanders, was cancelled the very day it was meant to begin. It has put together a special day of performances, however, which will be streamed online. Klara on Tour is an eight-hour concert marathon featuring some of the best and brightest classical and fusion musicians in Belgium. Each will be performing from a different venue, so you’ll see Trio Aries (pictured) playing from onstage at Bozar, while the Ictus Quartet will be seen from inside deSingel in Antwerp. It’s a veritable tour of beautiful concert houses as well as local talent. While you can see it all on Klara’s website, you can also hear it on the radio station. 21 June 10.00-18.00