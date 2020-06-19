What’s on: Flemish musicians take to the woods and the water
An added bonus to visiting one of Antwerp’s most beautiful historical buildings is a hoot of an exhibition that finds Flemish musicians in all kinds of unique places
Contrast
So hopefully the temporary exhibition Contrast will convince those who’ve never stepped through the doors of this 16th-century gem of a building, originally a meat market, to do so. It’s a very fun show: Local photographer Frank Lambrechts shot portraits of Flemish musicians in a variety of contexts. So you’ll see artists like Sam Bettens, Karen Damen and Jef Neve sitting in forests, strolling on beaches or, such as Kapitein Winokio, sunk chest-deep in water. Anything but on stage. Until 27 September, Vleeshouwersstraat 38, Antwerp
Klara on Tour
Klara Festival, the Brussels edition of the Festival of Flanders, was cancelled the very day it was meant to begin. It has put together a special day of performances, however, which will be streamed online. Klara on Tour is an eight-hour concert marathon featuring some of the best and brightest classical and fusion musicians in Belgium. Each will be performing from a different venue, so you’ll see Trio Aries (pictured) playing from onstage at Bozar, while the Ictus Quartet will be seen from inside deSingel in Antwerp. It’s a veritable tour of beautiful concert houses as well as local talent. While you can see it all on Klara’s website, you can also hear it on the radio station. 21 June 10.00-18.00
Eames: The Architect and the Painter
Open-air film screenings should prove to be popular this summer as people shy away from the confines of a cinema. And here’s one already: Adam museum of design in Brussels invites you to their garden to see Eames: The Architect and the Painter. This snappy documentary finds all kinds of interesting people talking about the Eames Office and its founders, husband and wife team Charles and Ray Eames. The “painter who rarely painted” and the “architecture school drop-out” were two of America’s most influential figures in modern architecture, furniture and graphic design. Free, but reservation required. (In English) 25 June 20.30, Belgiëplein
Get tickets now: Goldberg Variations
Brussels’ performance venues are inching their way towards opening with some specific options for a limited number of people. So put 25 June in your calendar to snap up tickets for Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s Goldberg Variations. The famous Flemish choreographer (pictured) will be performing the new solo piece herself. The world premiere was meant for Vienna three weeks ago, but that had to be cancelled, so this special avant-première – four performances for audiences of 40 – are happening at her studio in Brussels. Tickets go on sale at noon on 25 June. (Should you miss it, it will be back in Bruges in September) 1-4 July 20.30, Rosas, Van Volxemlaan 164, Brussels (Vorst)
Photos: Contrast ©Frank Lambrechts; Klara courtesy Trio Aries/Facebook; Goldberg ©Anne Van Aerschot/Automne Festival