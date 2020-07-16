What’s on: Gent Jazz maintains festival atmosphere with all-local line-up

The Gent Jazz festival was already dealt a blow last year when final night headliner Sting had to cancel due to illness. He rescheduled for this year, but not without financial damage to the organisation who had to pay back ticket-holders to the sold-out show.

This year Gent Jazz was stung by Covid-19 and had to kiss goodbye all of its headliners. But with the announcement that it would not go under and had the support of its partners, it has launched a feel-good, all-local festival for 400 people a day. Tickets are still available for the remaining days, so you and your bubble of up to 15 people can catch Flemish jazz guitarist Philip Catherine, funk trio BackBack or rock’n’roll band Nordmann. Or check out Mardi Gras day, with cabaret and special cocktails. As to whether Sting will come to Ghent in 2021 … the jury’s still out. Until 21 July, Bijloke, Goshuizenlaan 2, Ghent