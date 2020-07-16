What’s on: Gent Jazz maintains festival atmosphere with all-local line-up
Ghent offers up its summer jazz festival and a terrific exhibition of work by Latem artist Gustave Van de Woestyne, while Tomorrowland debuts its global live-stream blowout
Gent Jazz
This year Gent Jazz was stung by Covid-19 and had to kiss goodbye all of its headliners. But with the announcement that it would not go under and had the support of its partners, it has launched a feel-good, all-local festival for 400 people a day. Tickets are still available for the remaining days, so you and your bubble of up to 15 people can catch Flemish jazz guitarist Philip Catherine, funk trio BackBack or rock’n’roll band Nordmann. Or check out Mardi Gras day, with cabaret and special cocktails. As to whether Sting will come to Ghent in 2021 … the jury’s still out. Until 21 July, Bijloke, Goshuizenlaan 2, Ghent
Pop-up concerts at Meise
Making Botanic Garden Meise that much more beautiful is a summer full of pop-up concerts. Six days a week visitors to the garden will get an eyeful and an earful, with classical, jazz and electronic musicians performing in the open-air or in the garden’s castle. On Sundays, the music gives way to contemporary dance. All performances are free with your garden entry. Until 31 August, Nieuwelaan 38, Meise
Gustave Van de Woestyne
Over the last few years, Ghent’s Museum of Fine Arts has acquired some wonderful and seminal works by one of the key players in the Latem school of painters, Gustave Van de Woestyne. Combing them with the healthy collection of works by the expressionist it already held offers us a new retrospective of an artist who cut his own path through Flemish art of the first half of the 20th century. Van de Woestyne’s influences were very diverse, ranging from Symbolism to Cubism and from Flemish Primitives to Italian fresco, and back again. The result is a bold and visionary mixture filled with biblical themes, tender portraits, clinical precision and electrifying tension. Until 4 October, MSK Gent, Fernand Scribedreef 1, Ghent
Get tix now: Tomorrowland at Movie Drive
The Tomorrowland dance festival in Boom was supposed to kick off tomorrow. Stupid Covid-19 is preventing that, but the festival has gone digital – and how. Using the world’s most advanced technology in 3D design, video production, gaming and special effects, the event brings together eight stages around the world with the impressive line-up you’ve come to expect, and headlined by Katy Perry. You can tune in at home … or join the party at the drive-in movie installed at Tour & Taxis. Come with your bubble to enjoy one of the most famous music festivals in the world on the biggest screen in Europe. Tomorrowland Digital Festival 25-26 July; Tomorrowland at Movie Drive 25 July, from 16.00, Tour & Taxis, Havenlaan 88
Photos, from top: Courtesy Gent Jazz; courtesy Botanic Garden Meise Gustave Van de Woestyne’s “Fugue” (1925), Collection MSK Ghent; courtesy Tomorrowland