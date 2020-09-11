What’s on: Hasselt a hive of activity on Car-free Sunday

Mobility Week starts across the country on 16 September. Most cities are opting to skip the biggest event – Car-Free Sunday – this year, concerned about crowds during the corona crisis.

Some places are going ahead with it on 20 September, including Diest, Vilvoorde, Mechelen and Brussels. Hasselt is getting a jump on things and shutting down its city centre to vehicular traffic this Sunday. There are skate workshops, street theatre, concerts, a sustainable market and more. For this 10th anniversary edition, Hasselt is also giving cyclists a chance to win a new bike: Ride along the orange bike route specially created for the event and collect stamps along the way. Turn them in for a chance to win. There are three other bike routes, too, and all of them are open to cyclists for 10 days. (But only on Sunday can you collect the stamps.) Hasselt Car-Free Day 13 September 11.00-18.00