What’s on: A holiday break at the Flemish coast

Borman and Sons



Jan II Borman of the Brabant area was widely known as the best wood sculptor of the 16th century, dominating the art form across a wide area. His clients were diverse and thus is his work, with reliefs, religious figures and private commissions popping up all over Europe. Other members of his family were also woodworkers, and they all come together in more than 120 works at this exhibition in Leuven. They also dabbled in panting, textiles and works on paper, on view as well. For one piece you’ll have to walk down the street to Sint-Pieters Church, where the Triomfkruis, or Triumph Cross, has hung for centuries. Until 26 January, M Museum, Leopold Vanderkelenstraat 28, Leuven