What’s on: A holiday break at the Flemish coast
Ostend tops our coastal recommendations for quick trips away during the school holidays, while Christmas concerts abound and Meise Botanic Garden turns on the lights
WINTER IN OSTEND
If you’re in the coastal city, don’t miss it, even if you have to tear yourself away from the rest of what Ostend has to offer: A sublimely located Christmas market in Leopoldpark (with twinkly lights lining the picturesque fountain pond), Santa’s House (where the man himself will be on hand to hear kids’ wish lists), a Christmas Village in the lovely Vissersplein (with free shows and music) and the Montmartre Winter Kick-Off, a free DJ street party to welcome the official Christmas vacation period. Until 5 January, light show daily at 16.30, 17.30, 18.30 & 19.30
Borman and Sons
Jan II Borman of the Brabant area was widely known as the best wood sculptor of the 16th century, dominating the art form across a wide area. His clients were diverse and thus is his work, with reliefs, religious figures and private commissions popping up all over Europe. Other members of his family were also woodworkers, and they all come together in more than 120 works at this exhibition in Leuven. They also dabbled in panting, textiles and works on paper, on view as well. For one piece you’ll have to walk down the street to Sint-Pieters Church, where the Triomfkruis, or Triumph Cross, has hung for centuries. Until 26 January, M Museum, Leopold Vanderkelenstraat 28, Leuven
SCALA CHRISTMAS CONCERT
No less hip now than when it became world famous 18 years ago for covering alt-rock classics like “Creep” and “I Think I’m Paranoid”, Scala is on stage this month. The all-female choir from Aarschot puts on, as you might imagine, an unforgettable Christmas concert, complete with its new string orchestra and soloist Free Souffriau. 20-29 December, across Flanders
Winter Floridylle
Meise Botanic Garden is beautiful year round, but for a few choice evenings every year it turns into a fanciful forest bathed in a soft glow of lights. During Winter Floridylle, trails of glittering bulbs lead you through an audio-visual experience, peppered with live music. Part of the Botanic Garden is an old farmstead, and here you’ll find a winter village with food trucks. 20 December to 4 January, Nieuwelaan 38, Meise
A Perfect Christmas
Fancy a Christmas concert in a newly renovated neo-Gothic masterpiece? There are still tickets available to this weekend’s concerts by the Chamber Orchestra of Belgium in the Antwerp Stock Exchange. The sounds of Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Brahms will compete with glass ceilings, ornamental iron brackets and soaring columns. VIP tickets come complete with a tour of the building, a Christmas menu and a meet-and-greet with the musicians. 21-22 December, Handelsbeurs, Borzestraat 31, Antwerp
Photos, from top: Courtesy Stad Oostende; courtesy M Museum; ©Alex Vanhee; courtesy Meise Botanic Garden; courtesy Handelsbeurs