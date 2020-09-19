What’s on: Jazz Middelheim returns to Park den Brandt
Besides Antwerp’s popular jazz music festival, Musica Divina takes over the Kempen and Stuk Start kicks off Leuven’s cultural season with a bang
Jazz Middelheim
There’s some great stuff, here: Sunday alone offers a line-up of several jazz greats, including master percussionist Eric Thielemans, onstage with trumpet player Bart Maris, and Joachim Badenhorst, whose clarinet has been heard on numerous albums and whose pop tunes are played under the pseudonym Zero Years Kid. He’s onstage with beloved accordionist Tuur Florizoone, who plays jazz, folk and classical when he’s not whipping out a film score. It’s a line-up to die for. Until 27 September, Park den Brandt, Beukenlaan 12, Wilrijk (Antwerp)
Musica Divina
The Kempen leg of the region-wide Festival of Flanders “got lucky” with their theme this year, which is perfectly suited to the corona crisis, though it was planned far before. The theme of Musica Divina this year is Oxygen for the Soul, with the idea of breathing the music deep into our hearts and minds and allowing it to work its magic. Ironically, you must wear a facemask into the abbeys and begijnhofs where these classical and choral concerts are played. Musica Divina is dedicated to religious and spiritual music, and this year several local poets have written new psalms, especially for the festival. 18 September to 4 October, across Flemish Brabant and Antwerp province
Stuk Start
Leuven’s super cool culture centre Stuk opens every autumn season with this fun party that sees a bunch of short performances happening all over the building and its large inner courtyard. Visitors put together their own schedules by combining performances, which include music, theatre, dance and audio-visual installations. Recommended are Japanese percussionist Tsubasa Hori on the taiko drums and choreographer Cherish Menzo, whose piece Jezebel deconstructs the “hip-hop honey” – those sexy girls who have bootied their way through the video clips of a male-dominated culture since the 1990s. And if that doesn’t impress you, her fingernails will. 24-25 September, Stuk, Naamsestraat 96, Leuven
Book Sale
The Muntpunt library in Brussels is closing for a week to switch to a new digital system, but it’s making up for it with a three day book sale. And CDs and DVDs, too. The Flemish library notes that it has a particularly good selection of thrillers, travel and art books. Everything costs either €1 or €5, and if you buy five books, you get the sixth one free. Most of Muntpunt’s collection of books is in Dutch, but it carries English fiction as well. 20-22 September, Muntplein 6
