What’s on: Jazz Middelheim returns to Park den Brandt

Musica Divina



The Kempen leg of the region-wide Festival of Flanders “got lucky” with their theme this year, which is perfectly suited to the corona crisis, though it was planned far before. The theme of Musica Divina this year is Oxygen for the Soul, with the idea of breathing the music deep into our hearts and minds and allowing it to work its magic. Ironically, you must wear a facemask into the abbeys and begijnhofs where these classical and choral concerts are played. Musica Divina is dedicated to religious and spiritual music, and this year several local poets have written new psalms, especially for the festival. 18 September to 4 October, across Flemish Brabant and Antwerp province