What’s on: Jef film festival caters to kids

Summary The festival dedicated to movies for children and young people takes over Flanders’ cinemas this week, while a concert in which the percussion is water and Brussels’ chocolate salon are also at the top of our agenda this week

Jef Festival

Flanders’ big film festival for kids is back. Films are programmed for all ages, from the tiny tykes up to 16+. There are competitions with juries made up of children and teens, and many workshops teach kids all kinds of movie-making techniques, from creating animation to video mapping to a visit to a production studio.

In terms of movies, many good options await, and there are many languages to choose from, as well as some without dialogue. A couple of our tops choices: Skate Kitchen, about a clique of skateboarding girls in New York (pictured), and the animated Terra Willy, in which a boy and his robot accidentally land on a deserted planet, and when the robot’s battery runs out, Willy must figure out how to get them both home. The Jef Festival hub is in Antwerp, but there are festival sites in Ghent, Bruges, Leuven, Kortrijk and Roeselare. 15 February to 1 March, across Flanders