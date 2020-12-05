What’s on: Light trails slightly off the beaten path

Leuven Short Film Festival



Flanders’ big short film festival is going online this year, offering much at-home entertainment this month. There are a couple of options for accessing screenings, which consist of several short films along certain themes, like Animation, Focus on Hungary or Women for the Win. Some of these screenings are offered via a livestream and include talks with the director. Others are offered via video-on-demand. Many of these movies of 30 minutes or less can’t be seen anywhere else right now, especially the locally made productions. English subtitles are available for every film. So grab your popcorn and settle in. 5-12 December