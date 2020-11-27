What’s on: Lights, love and anarcho-baroque art
Bruges is making up for the lack of Christmas markets this year with a festive light trail, while a lively presentation looks at the science of love and there’s some disturbing art online that’s hard to tear your eyes away from
WINTER GLOW
Bruges goes one better with Winter Glow, a trail of creative light installations across the historic city centre. Some are monumental, some are interactive, and some are both. Find your way with the app, or just follow the spotlights on the ground. Alongside more than 40 decorated streets and squares and 500 Christmas trees, Bruges will make you forget that this season is a little bit different. Until 10 January, across Bruges
Jan Van Imschoot
Ghent-born artist Jan Van Imschoot creates work that is disturbing – and hard to look away from. Whether we’re seeing an execution from the vantage point of the convicted or large weeping eyes lodged into the top of a pair of feet, the work has an ambivalent feel – a bit like “I’m freaked out but show me more”. He lends this anarcho-baroque, as he calls it, to a series of still-lifes, perfectly styled after the 17th-century Northern School. Brussels’ Galerie Teplon has created an excellent online presentation of the show. Until 19 December
Love Factually
The Full Circle international club in Brussels has put its lively discussions online. This week it welcomes British author and poet Laura Mucha (pictured) who will talk about her book We Need to Talk About Love. It draws on hundreds of interviews and a wealth of research into how we love and what influences how we love, looking at the subject from scientific, psychological and emotional angles. Full Circle is a membership club, but discussions are open to everyone. 27 November 18.45
Photo Bruges: Jan D'Hondt