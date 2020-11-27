What’s on: Lights, love and anarcho-baroque art

Jan Van Imschoot



Ghent-born artist Jan Van Imschoot creates work that is disturbing – and hard to look away from. Whether we’re seeing an execution from the vantage point of the convicted or large weeping eyes lodged into the top of a pair of feet, the work has an ambivalent feel – a bit like “I’m freaked out but show me more”. He lends this anarcho-baroque, as he calls it, to a series of still-lifes, perfectly styled after the 17th-century Northern School. Brussels’ Galerie Teplon has created an excellent online presentation of the show. Until 19 December