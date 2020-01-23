What’s on: Love on the down low in Ghent

Brafa Art Fair

Back for an extraordinary 65th edition, the Brafa Art Fair acts as both exhibition space and marketplace. This year, for instance, visitors are invited to see some 35 paintings and drawings by the great Flemish Symbolist James Ensor. Brought together by Knokke’s Samuel Vanhoegaerden Gallery, some of them are even for sale. You’ll find many works by well-known artists at Brafa – such at a print by Bruegel and this exquisite framed portrait by Corneille de Lyon. But there is much that is easier on the wallet, including decorative objects, jewellery, sculpture, masks and all manner of ancient, modern and contemporary art. 26 January to 2 February, Tour & Taxis, Havenlaan 86