What’s on: A museum of ‘science, doubt and art’ opens in Ghent

The House of Opportunity



Ghent’s contemporary art museum Smak has partnered up with institutions in Menen for The House of Opportunity, an ambitious show that will introduce you to the intriguing border town as well as the meaning of “border” itself. Since its founding some 1,000 years ago, Menen’s unique location – now on the borders of both Wallonia and France – meant that a variety of rulers found it politically, economically and socially expedient to include it in their sphere of influence. Half of this exhibition – at De Steiger CC, with pieces from Smak’s collection – focuses on occupation, segregation and imperialism. The other half at Menen’s city museum looks at how border cities function today, becoming more fluid in the face of increased cross-border travel and co-operation. Finally, an open-air exhibition in the nearby Parktuin sees artists creating site-specific work devoted to the very concept of borders – geographically, sure, but also psychologically, politically and even sexually. It all makes for an excellent day out in West Flanders. Until 1 November, Menen city centre