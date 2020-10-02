2 Oct '20

What’s on: A museum of ‘science, doubt and art’ opens in Ghent

Ghent University’s long-awaited new science museum finally makes its debut, while sublime music in Leuven and grand Art Nouveau in Brussels provide more splendid opportunities for outings this week

 

Opening Gum Museum

Ghent’s new museum – dedicated to “science, doubt and art” – was meant to open with a splashy gala last March. Alas, we all know what got in the way of that. The Ghent University Museum, otherwise known as Gum, is located at the Botanical Garden in the museum district, across the street from the city’s fine arts and contemporary arts museums.

It is a nice addition to the museum landscape, with its focus on science, research and critical thinking, where visitors can discover that scholarship is the result of trial and error, doubt and imagination. Now the new museum is opening with a month-long series of events. Every weekend in October, visitors can book to see the museum and take part in special activities. These include pretty cool stuff like an image made of your own thinking mind, designing your own botanical poster and creating graffiti with street artists. On weekdays in October, meanwhile, entry is free. 3-31 October, Ledeganckstraat 35, Ghent

Festival 20.21 & Transit


Leuven’s entry in the regionwide Festival of Flanders – a celebration of classical and new music in the broadest sense – is in fact two events. While the month-long Festival 2021 concentrates on a 20th-century repertoire, the two-day Transit focuses on contemporary compositions. The pieces are, the festival boldly states, the classics of tomorrow. The 2021 theme this year is Transatlantic Landscapes, with a look at American music in concerts, readings, lectures and film. Festival 2021: Until 21 October; Transit: 24-25 October; across Leuven

The House of Opportunity


Ghent’s contemporary art museum Smak has partnered up with institutions in Menen for The House of Opportunity, an ambitious show that will introduce you to the intriguing border town as well as the meaning of “border” itself. Since its founding some 1,000 years ago, Menen’s unique location – now on the borders of both Wallonia and France – meant that a variety of rulers found it politically, economically and socially expedient to include it in their sphere of influence. Half of this exhibition – at De Steiger CC, with pieces from Smak’s collection – focuses on occupation, segregation and imperialism. The other half at Menen’s city museum looks at how border cities function today, becoming more fluid in the face of increased cross-border travel and co-operation. Finally, an open-air exhibition in the nearby Parktuin sees artists creating site-specific work devoted to the very concept of borders – geographically, sure, but also psychologically, politically and even sexually. It all makes for an excellent day out in West Flanders. Until 1 November, Menen city centre

Artonov Festival


This multi-disciplinary festival bridges old and new in sublime and surprising ways. The ‘Art’ stands for Art Nouveau and Art Deco, two architectural styles abundant and famed in Belgium’s capital. The ‘nov’ refers to newcomers to the arts, from dance to music, breaking ground in the way that architects in Belgium once did. The ‘o’ binds the two, creating a full circle of architecture and culture. Artonov, then, takes you into Brussels’ finest examples of Art Nouveau and Art Deco homes and other buildings – some not usually open to the public. Inside you’ll find artists presenting a selection of music, fashion, dance, visual arts or theatre. 4-11 October, across Brussels

