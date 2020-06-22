What’s new: Antwerp rules, with tapas, Dunkin Donuts and hip headpieces

A new tapas bar on Marnixpl aats has a power team behind it, while Dunkin Donuts needs no introduction and a popular hair salon makes quality, affordable hair pieces for women dealing with hair loss

Antwerp’s Zuid neighbourhood has a new tapas and grill bar in Tío. Located on the eternally hip Marnixplaats, it fits right in, with its trendy pinchos and extensive wine list.

Tío borrows from traditions across Spain’s rich food scene, with a focus on the Catalan region and Moorish influences. The menu has selections of pinchos, tapas and grilled dishes, all of which can be mixed and matched to create a lovely Spanish-inspired meal. Or you can start with pinchos (bites eaten via toothpick), move on to tapas and then end with spiced pulled lamb, for instance, or smoked mussels.

The menu is small enough to concentrate on specialities but large enough to create many combinations. It’s also very reasonably priced, with the most expensive option – a healthy portion of Iberico ham – costing €14.50. Vegetarian selections are somewhat limited – but that’s Spain for you. Tío also specialises in Spanish wines and cavas.