What’s new: Fabulous deck chairs and a canal-side coffee house

Limited edition deck chairs designed by local artists brighten up holidays at home, while a new coffee house and B&B has moved into a historical building in the Kempen

Whether or not you’re keen to head to the coast right about now, you’ll surely find good use for one of these limited edition deck chairs designed by Belgian artists and realised under the name Transartlantic.

Thirty local artists were given a white deck chair and carte blanche to paint it any way they saw fit. It was a way to provide artists with a bit of income during the corona crisis and consumers with a fun way to get a little holiday atmosphere safe at home.

“The corona crisis has hit the art world extremely hard,” said Luc Theuwis of ArtandAdvice, a bureau that helps businesses and other organisations to outfit their spaces with artworks. “So many of the artist I work with saw their income decrease drastically. But while corona has put a stop to sales, there is still heaps of creativity out there.”

Theuwis launched Transartlantic – a play on the once common term for transatlantic passenger ships and the deck chairs that adorned them – together with Marcel Engelen of White Light printing and signage. “I was wondering how we could make summer holidays more fun this year,” he says. “And what says ‘holiday’ more than a deck chair?”

The chair material is washable and comes with an eco-certificate and a guarantee of colour quality for five years if used outside. Should you use the chair inside, the colour will not fade for at least 20 years. All the designs can be ordered online at €150 each, while supplies last.