What’s new: Fresh blends of coffee and chocolate
Just in time for lockdown light, new local coffee and fine chocolate labels have launched online, and Flanders joined LoopedGoods for 100% sustainable shopping
Andy Roasters
Andy Roasters has set up shop over in Wilrijk and is run by the three guys behind Butchers. They experimented with a mix of beans and roasts to come up with their blends: A smooth espresso with a 50/50 blend of Brazilian and Guatemalan beans; the fruitier Ethiopia Khalid Kemal; and the Ethiopia Banko Gothigi Yirgacheffe, with hints of milk chocolate.
While Covid-19 will not allow you to enjoy it sitting around in their coffee house just yet, the good news is you can order it online.
Meurisse Chocolate
Need a little chocolate to go with that coffee? Antwerp is also experiencing a rebirth of Meurisse, which was Belgium’s first manufacturer of chocolate when it opened in 1845. The production line stopped 50 years ago, but now two brothers – Adolphe Meurisse’s great-grandsons – have revived the brand.
The new Meurisse chocolate bars include the original recipes plus new flavours, like salted caramel and puffed quinoa with pepper. They should hit shops by the end of the year, but are available to order online now.
LoopedGoods.be
Flemish start-ups have joined the Dutch LoopedGoods platform, offering a mix of recycled, local and sustainably made products. The wide variety of goods available on the site have one thing in common: They are based on waste products.
So you can buy, say, a kids’ chair made of recycled plastic, a lamp crafted from construction waste and beer made from old bread all in one place. The site has been running in the Netherlands for years, and now part of it is dedicated to products made by start-ups in Flanders.
“The corona crisis has made it all the more clear that a linear form of production and consumption simply doesn’t work anymore,” says Jona Mukabalisa of Mic Mac Minuscule, which offers birth gift lists made up of 100% upcycled items. She is behind the co-operation with LoopedGoods to create a Flemish section of the site.
“A circular economy free of waste products is the future,” Mukabalisa continues. “So many creative, young start-ups are active in this area but can hardly compete with a market dominated by big, often foreign, players like bol.com and Coolblue. LoopedGoods.be gives the most unique ideas a fighting chance.”