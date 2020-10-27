What’s new: Fresh blends of coffee and chocolate

LoopedGoods.be

Flemish start-ups have joined the Dutch LoopedGoods platform, offering a mix of recycled, local and sustainably made products. The wide variety of goods available on the site have one thing in common: They are based on waste products.

So you can buy, say, a kids’ chair made of recycled plastic, a lamp crafted from construction waste and beer made from old bread all in one place. The site has been running in the Netherlands for years, and now part of it is dedicated to products made by start-ups in Flanders.

“The corona crisis has made it all the more clear that a linear form of production and consumption simply doesn’t work anymore,” says Jona Mukabalisa of Mic Mac Minuscule, which offers birth gift lists made up of 100% upcycled items. She is behind the co-operation with LoopedGoods to create a Flemish section of the site.

“A circular economy free of waste products is the future,” Mukabalisa continues. “So many creative, young start-ups are active in this area but can hardly compete with a market dominated by big, often foreign, players like bol.com and Coolblue. LoopedGoods.be gives the most unique ideas a fighting chance.”