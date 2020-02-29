What’s new? Mission Masala and Rio pop-up in Ghent

Welcome to our new occasional column that keeps you up to date on new shops, restaurants, bars and all other good things in cities across Flanders and Brussels

It started 15 years ago where all good things do – at Laundry Day in Antwerp. There’s no better place to meet people than at a massive dance festival, and it didn’t take Antwerp resident Tim long to fall for the Londoner Pavan, in town “temporarily”.

One thing led to another, and Pavan settled in the port city. Tim thought her authentic northern Indian dishes deserved a bigger audience than himself, so they started a food truck. It debuted in Ghent, in fact, and now they have one in Antwerp, too.

The “Desi Indian soul food” proved so popular, they opened a restaurant two years ago. Employing a whole street-food vibe, it boasts colourful vintage-looking signage, tiny tables and a whole lot of plants. And now, just today, they’ve opened a second location in Ghent.