What’s new: Victorian chic at H&M and gin based on sour balls

The receiver of the gift let it sit around for three years (as you do), and just this year made some gin. As he grew up in his parents sweet shop – the famed In de Rode Engel in Sint-Truiden, he decided to base his gin on sour balls, known in Dutch as smoelentrekkers (which literally translates to “makes your mouth screw up”.)

That one bottle, coupled with corona-induced unemployment, convinced the pair to launch the new line of gin called Zoer (Sour) based on the iconic sweets. Also influenced by the coronavirus crisis, 25% of every sale of Zoer goes to Mediclowns, who visit sick kids in hospitals and at home.

A 70cl bottle of Zoer gin is €43.50 and can be bought at In de Rode Engel and other outlets in Sint-Truiden, or ordered online.