What’s new: Victorian chic at H&M and gin based on sour balls
H&M’s first collaboration with an Arab designer, a gin based on sour sweets and a shop selling only analogue cameras
Fleur de Soleil
Fleur de Soleil lives up to its name, with flowing and frilly looks that recall the Victorian era. High necklines, long sleeves and a lot of ruffles appear to be influenced by the modest fashion trend, but there’s also something sultry about them – a low neckline here, a peek of lace-covered skin there.
Some of the flared skirts fall right around the knee, with light and lacy fabric that never stops moving and swirling. Romantic all around. And this is nice: H&M have donated €100,000 to the Red Cross in Beirut, a refreshing change to “we’ll donate a few cents for every piece you buy”.
Zoer
Flanders continues its love affair with gin with the launch of Zoer, a new concoction based on sour sweets. The idea was born from an experiment, when one colleague in a Sint-Truiden advertising bureau gave another a make-your-own-gin kit for his birthday.
The receiver of the gift let it sit around for three years (as you do), and just this year made some gin. As he grew up in his parents sweet shop – the famed In de Rode Engel in Sint-Truiden, he decided to base his gin on sour balls, known in Dutch as smoelentrekkers (which literally translates to “makes your mouth screw up”.)
That one bottle, coupled with corona-induced unemployment, convinced the pair to launch the new line of gin called Zoer (Sour) based on the iconic sweets. Also influenced by the coronavirus crisis, 25% of every sale of Zoer goes to Mediclowns, who visit sick kids in hospitals and at home.
A 70cl bottle of Zoer gin is €43.50 and can be bought at In de Rode Engel and other outlets in Sint-Truiden, or ordered online.
Oldcam
Do you miss analogue cameras – which we used to just call cameras? If you long for the days when you were surprised by what you found when you developed film, then you’ll be happy to know that Oldcam will sell you such a “vintage” camera.
The new shop in Antwerp is a real-life extension of an online auction site for analogue cameras, both recent and decades old. The young owner, Dave Van den Keybus, will also sell hard-to-find parts in the shop on Lange Lobroekstraat near Park Spoor Noord.