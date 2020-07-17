What’s new: Wasbar opens seventh location with new look

As Wasbar opens a toned-down new look in Hasselt, a new brasserie pops up in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe, and a new discovery trail for kids launches in Bruges

Everyone’s favourite combo launderette and eatery, Wasbar, has opened a new location in Hasselt. With a completely new design, this seventh location is located smack dab on the city’s Grote Markt.

Gentenaars Dries Henau and Yuri Vandeenbogaerde opened the first Wasbar in Ghent’s university district in 2012. The concept – wash your clothes while drinking beer caught on like wildfire, and two more locations soon followed, in Antwerp and Kortrijk.

The vintage feel, solid menu and general concept caught the eye of Antwerp-based franchise holder Top Brands, who bought out the Henau and Vandeenbogaerde in 2015. The pair remain on board, handline marketing for the brand.

Wasbar then closed the outlet in Kortrijk but opened a second one in Ghent, two more in Antwerp and one in Leuven. And now Hasselt. “Hasselt is a young, trendy city in full evolution,” says Top Brands CEO Stef Meulemans. “With the resurfacing of the Grote Markt, we’re got a beautiful and central location.”

The Hasselt location, though, has a different look than all of the others, with more of an emphasis on the restaurant than the laundry aspect. “Wasbar is no longer the little start-up it used to be,” says Meulemans. “The idea of a laundrette where you can also order something to eat has grown into a complete food concept. The interior needed to evolve as well.”