What’s on: Party with the lamb during Ghent’s musical celebration
The Ghent leg of the region-wide Festival of Flanders is full of surprising creativity, while the best exhibition of the autumn opens in Brussels and Ghent and Docville returns to Leuven
Gent Festival of Flanders
The festival continues into October with some fantastic options, including Beethoven’s exuberant seventh symphony performed by members of the Opera Ballet Vlaanderen’s Symphonic Orchestra and Bl!ndman’s saxophone quartet (pictured), with electronics provided by the ground-breaking collective’s founder, Eric Sleichim. And the festival’s final event is great fun: Listen to the Lamb, a reference to the Van Eyck Year, is a 10-hour cacophony of multimedia performances spread across the historical Bijloke campus. Wander around to different acts to your heart’s content. Until 3 October, across Ghent
Danser brut
A must-see of the autumn arts season is an exhibition shared between Brussels and Ghent. Danser brut, staged across Bozar and the Dr Guislain Museum of psychiatry, sheds light on the connections between dance and involuntary or repetitive movements. Through the use of outsider, modern and contemporary art as well as medical archive documents and video clips, the exhibition examines different forms of bodily expression. What does all this unrestrained movement tell us about our mental well-being? Danser brut looks at movement in all its forms: from windmills to dance epidemics, from trance to hysteria, from the asylum to the stage. Don’t miss it. Until 10 January, Bozar, Ravensteinstraat 23 & Dr Guislain Museum, Jozef Guislainstraat 43, Ghent
Docville
Leuven’s documentary film festival had to be postponed, but it’s no worse off for it. From the opening film to the closing, it’s a programme bursting with fascinating stories of both ordinary and extraordinary people. If you were a fan of the superb 2012 movie Searching for Sugarman, you should check out the festival’s closing film Hi My Name is Jonny Polonsky. It tells the heart-warming story of the titular forgotten American musician and the attempt of Studio Brussel DJ Otto-Jan Ham to bring him to Belgium and revive his career (pictured). Another of the festival’s solid options is The Truffle Hunters, a poetic look at the search for the elusive white truffle mushroom by aging men dedicated to the mission in the forests of northern Italy, in Leuven via Sundance and Cannes. 25 September to 3 October, across Leuven
Get tickets now: The Goldberg Variations
The Belgian premiere of choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s new piece takes place in Bruges this month. Having sold out immediately, you’d be wise to snag a ticket now to a repeat of the performance in Brussels this winter. De Keersmaeker dances the piece solo, alone onstage save for pianist Pavel Kolesnikov. It is the world-famous choreographer’s latest foray into the world of Bach, of whom she once said: “The deeper I’ve managed to penetrate the structure of Bach's music these past years, the more his absolute genius has revealed itself to me.” There are several performances of The Goldberg Variations scheduled at Kaaitheater in December; all but one is already sold out. Reserve today.
Photos, from top: ©Guy Kokken/Bl!ndman; Valeska Gert, Tänzerische Pantomimen, 1925, ©Images des collections du Centre national de la danse CN D; courtesy Docville; ©Anne Van Aerschot/Rosas