What’s on: Party with the lamb during Ghent’s musical celebration

Docville



Leuven’s documentary film festival had to be postponed, but it’s no worse off for it. From the opening film to the closing, it’s a programme bursting with fascinating stories of both ordinary and extraordinary people. If you were a fan of the superb 2012 movie Searching for Sugarman, you should check out the festival’s closing film Hi My Name is Jonny Polonsky. It tells the heart-warming story of the titular forgotten American musician and the attempt of Studio Brussel DJ Otto-Jan Ham to bring him to Belgium and revive his career (pictured). Another of the festival’s solid options is The Truffle Hunters, a poetic look at the search for the elusive white truffle mushroom by aging men dedicated to the mission in the forests of northern Italy, in Leuven via Sundance and Cannes. 25 September to 3 October, across Leuven