What’s on: A peek into the mysteries of the night in Turnhout

Zin in Zomer

Limburg’s literary summer festival has scaled back this year because of corona, but it’s still ensures a fun outing, especially for children. The focus this year is on illustrations, and there is a trail of illustrated animals in shop windows, an exhibition devoted to the different way in which children’s book illustrators picture forests and an imaginary wood in which creatures jump off the page and into real life via 3D sculptures. Most of the event takes place in Hasselt, but Genk and Sint-Truiden also get in on the act. Later this month, all three cities have final festival days devoted to workshops and live drawing. The title of the festival, by the way is a clever play on words: Zin in Dutch means both “enthusiastic” and “sentence”. Until 30 August, across Limburg