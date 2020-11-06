What’s on: The power of music, from the concert hall to your crib
Sound of Ghent sends good vibes your way throughout November, while Kazerne Dossin creates a virtual version of its most recent exhibition and an online tasting welcomes you to the wonderful world of Czech beer
Sound of Ghent
Later this month are pop duo Schntzl and jazz sensation Kosmo Sound. The series also includes previously recorded concerts, including the world premiere of Für Jan van Eyck by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt. Until 30 November
Auschwitz.camp
The Kazerne Dossin Holocaust museum and memorial in Mechelen has developed a virtual version of Auschwitz.camp, the exhibition that ran at the museum until September. It looks at the history of the infamous camp, where policies of imperialism, anti-Semitism, economics and extermination converged, transforming a simple rural town into what would go down in history as a byword for horror. In English, Dutch and French.
Beer Superpowers
Listen up Leuven and Brussels expats: What do Belgium and the Czech Republic have in common? They both love their beer, with the Czech Republic having the highest beer consumption per capita in the world. Find out why during Beer Superpowers, an online tasting session of five Czech beers and five Belgian beers. It takes place in English in both countries simultaneously, with Czech residents tasting the Belgian beers, and Belgian residents tasting the Czech beers. The event is led by Filip Nerad, EU affairs analyst at Czech Radio and author of The Beer Kingdom of Belgium, and Luc De Raedemaeker, tasting director at Brussels Beer Challenge. The Czech beers can be picked up or delivered to your door in Leuven or Brussels or Leuven. Feel free to buy the Belgian beers, too, if you want to include them in your tasting. 10 November 19.30
Pilar ASAP closing night
The Pilar ASAP festival’s Fluid Identity Edition is streaming its closing event free online. It is dedicated to the 20th-century African American activist and poet Audre Lorde (pictured), in celebration of the upcoming Dutch translation of her seminal work Sister Outsider. A variety of performers present interpretations of her essays, poems and insights. 12 November 20.00
Photos, from top: ©Pieter Clicteur, courtesy Kazerne Dossin, courtesy Beer Superpowers