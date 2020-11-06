What’s on: The power of music, from the concert hall to your crib

Beer Superpowers



Listen up Leuven and Brussels expats: What do Belgium and the Czech Republic have in common? They both love their beer, with the Czech Republic having the highest beer consumption per capita in the world. Find out why during Beer Superpowers, an online tasting session of five Czech beers and five Belgian beers. It takes place in English in both countries simultaneously, with Czech residents tasting the Belgian beers, and Belgian residents tasting the Czech beers. The event is led by Filip Nerad, EU affairs analyst at Czech Radio and author of The Beer Kingdom of Belgium, and Luc De Raedemaeker, tasting director at Brussels Beer Challenge. The Czech beers can be picked up or delivered to your door in Leuven or Brussels or Leuven. Feel free to buy the Belgian beers, too, if you want to include them in your tasting. 10 November 19.30