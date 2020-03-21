What’s on: Quarantine edition
If you can’t go to the cinema, museum or opera, they will come to you. Forced to close for weeks, arts institutions are putting content online, and some of it is free
New movies
Several of Belgium’s film distributors and cinemas have struck a deal with streaming platforms to offer new movies scheduled to run in the cinema. Movies premiere in Belgium on Wednesdays, so every Wednesday you’ll find the movies meant to open that week. This will last until the cinemas are allowed to re-open.
Films are available now on Dalton, Lumierefilms and Universcine. Proximus Pickx will also screen movies starting next Tuesday. Not all films are available on every site, so it’s advisable to shop around a little. Every movie costs €8 to see and is available for 48 hours. Do check the language situation; subtitles might be in Dutch, French or both.
#MuseumAtHome
The Brussels Museums umbrella organisation has launched #MuseumAtHome, which brings all kinds of virtual content to social media. Search the hashtag on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to see what they’re posting – from virtual tours of exhibitions to talks about curators’ favourite works of art. Also keep an eye on the Brussels Museums social media accounts because it will be sharing them all.
Virtual opera
De Munt opera house in Brussels is offering a “virtual spring season” by putting seven of its past productions on line for viewing, absolutely free. They are all recent productions, including this season’s Macbeth Underworld, Pascal Dusapin’s English-language gothic look at two of Shakespeare’s most famous villains. It’s available on De Munt’s website now, and others will follow, including The Tale of Tsar Saltan, Frankenstein and Tristan und Isolde. On 24 March, De Munt’s production of Lucio Silla will be featured on Operavision.eu, with commentary by dramaturge Marie Mergeay. 21 March to 19 April
Photos, from top: Belgian film Jumbo is showing on Dalton ©Caroline Fauvet; courtesy Art & History Museum/Twitter; Macbeth Underworld ©Baus