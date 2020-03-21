What’s on: Quarantine edition

If you can’t go to the cinema, museum or opera, they will come to you. Forced to close for weeks, arts institutions are putting content online, and some of it is free

We’re all used to watching movies on demand at home, but now you can watch brand new movies that are only in cinemas. Or at least they would be in cinemas if they were open.

Several of Belgium’s film distributors and cinemas have struck a deal with streaming platforms to offer new movies scheduled to run in the cinema. Movies premiere in Belgium on Wednesdays, so every Wednesday you’ll find the movies meant to open that week. This will last until the cinemas are allowed to re-open.

Films are available now on Dalton, Lumierefilms and Universcine. Proximus Pickx will also screen movies starting next Tuesday. Not all films are available on every site, so it’s advisable to shop around a little. Every movie costs €8 to see and is available for 48 hours. Do check the language situation; subtitles might be in Dutch, French or both.