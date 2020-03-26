What’s on: Quarantine edition 2

Docville Film Festival



Leuven’s Docville is postponed to September, booo!! But organisers of the documentary film festival have put a selection from the programme online, yay! There are local and international selections, and each one is just €4. Check out Bring it to the People, for instance, a biopic of the Brussels Jazz Orchestra, or Sing Me A Song (pictured), a look at how modern devices are impacting the youth of one of the world’s most traditional cultures.