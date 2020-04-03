What’s on: Quarantine edition 3

Virtual Van Eyck



One of the biggest cultural tragedies brought about by the measures to limit infections of Covid-19 is the closure of Jan Van Eyck: An Optical Revolution. Not only Belgium’s most significant exhibition of the year, it was a highlight in all of Europe. Art lovers across the continent – and the world – had booked their stay in Ghent specifically to see this exhibition. The good news is that many of the Van Eyck paintings in the exhibition will still be on view in Ghent’s Fine Arts Museum after the shutdown because they are part of the Ghent Altarpiece, which is undergoing restoration. And anyone in the world can check out the website Closer to Van Eyck, where you can zoom in to Van Eyck’s works, allowing you to see minute details that are nearly impossible to see in the paintings in real life. As for the Fine Arts Museum, it has put several of the pieces from its permanent collection online as well.