What’s on: Quarantine edition 3
Go out at home with dozens of online options from Flemish theatres, museums and cultural centres
Stage Arts at Home
Available until the end of the corona crisis, Podium aan huis puts local productions online. There are many options for children as well. Click on each entry to see information about language and age range and to link to the company performing the piece. There is no way to search for a title, so it’s an exercise in browsing the more than 70 entries, which can be entertaining in and of itself. A few suggestions from us: the 2014 revival of Stan’s JDX: A Public Enemy (pictured), based on Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People; Peeping Tom’s trilogy Le jardin, Le salon and Le sous sol; and Conversation with the Rain, one of the few plays offered in English.
Virtual Van Eyck
One of the biggest cultural tragedies brought about by the measures to limit infections of Covid-19 is the closure of Jan Van Eyck: An Optical Revolution. Not only Belgium’s most significant exhibition of the year, it was a highlight in all of Europe. Art lovers across the continent – and the world – had booked their stay in Ghent specifically to see this exhibition. The good news is that many of the Van Eyck paintings in the exhibition will still be on view in Ghent’s Fine Arts Museum after the shutdown because they are part of the Ghent Altarpiece, which is undergoing restoration. And anyone in the world can check out the website Closer to Van Eyck, where you can zoom in to Van Eyck’s works, allowing you to see minute details that are nearly impossible to see in the paintings in real life. As for the Fine Arts Museum, it has put several of the pieces from its permanent collection online as well.
M at Home
Another museum to go virtual is Leuven’s M Museum. On the website, you can visit the permanent exhibitions, watch videos about current and past temporary exhibitions, listen to the museum’s first podcasts (also in English!) or page through the first issue of its new online magazine.
ArgosTV
The Argos centre for audio-visual arts in Brussels has launched ArgosTV and will put up a film from its collection every Friday. It will be free to view for a week, when they’ll swap it out for another one. This Friday, they will post Alexander Markov’s Our Africa, a multi-layered documentary showing how Soviet filmmakers were sent to Africa to document the glorious advance of socialism across the continent, thereby exposing the mechanisms behind the creation of propaganda.
