What’s on: Quarantine edition 4

Let the soothing voice of Toneelhuis director Guy Cassiers lull you to sleep – and other delightful ideas for your umpteenth evening at home

While one of Europe’s signature exhibitions this year, Jan Van Eyck: An Optical Revolution, of course had to close, now you can at least see it virtually. After much work getting the go-ahead from all the partners involved, the Flemish Masters programme is offering a virtual tour of the one-of-a-kind exhibition online.

The tour is given in English by Till-Holger Borchert, the director of the Bruges Musea consortium and a Van Eyck expert. He leads you through An Optical Revolution at the Museum of Fine Arts in Ghent, the largest exhibition ever devoted to the work of Jan Van Eyck.

The tour was presented live on the Flemish Masters Facebook page yesterday evening, and it was the kick-off of a series of tours in English. They will be live-streamed every Wednesday at 19.00, followed by a Q&A with a museum director or curator. People can sign up in advance to ask a question. The videos will remain on the Facebook page as well as be posted to the Flemish Masters website.