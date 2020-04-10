What’s on: Quarantine edition 4
Let the soothing voice of Toneelhuis director Guy Cassiers lull you to sleep – and other delightful ideas for your umpteenth evening at home
Flemish Masters tours in English
The tour is given in English by Till-Holger Borchert, the director of the Bruges Musea consortium and a Van Eyck expert. He leads you through An Optical Revolution at the Museum of Fine Arts in Ghent, the largest exhibition ever devoted to the work of Jan Van Eyck.
The tour was presented live on the Flemish Masters Facebook page yesterday evening, and it was the kick-off of a series of tours in English. They will be live-streamed every Wednesday at 19.00, followed by a Q&A with a museum director or curator. People can sign up in advance to ask a question. The videos will remain on the Facebook page as well as be posted to the Flemish Masters website.
Huistoneel
Toneelhuis theatre company in Antwerp has cleverly turned its name around to create Huistoneel, stage productions online. Most of the productions are in Dutch, but the English version of Het kleine meisje van meneer Linh (Monsieur Linh and his Child) is also on the site. Toneelhuis has gone a few steps further than just letting you watch past productions, though. Theatre director Guy Cassiers is reading bedtime stories on the Toneelhuis Facebook page every evening at 21.00. Artist Benjamin Verdonck is creating new works at home. And actors are reviving some of their favourite roles, also from home. All of it will be online on the theatre’s website and Facebook page.
Victor Papanek: The Politics of Design
Austrian-American designer Victor Papanek was ahead of his time. The 20th-century designer of products from playground structures to furniture and lighting shunned mass manufacturing and consumerism in favour of making affordable goods using recycled materials. His Design for the Real World (1971) is still the best-selling design book of all time. C-Mine in Genk has a wonderful exhibition dedicated to the man and his legacy, which never even got the chance to open before the coronavirus measures took effect. Now you can see it on YouTube, complete with a guided tour (in Dutch).
Stephan Vanfleteren: Present
While Stephan Vanfleteren is world famous, his portrait photography can best be appreciated by the people of Belgium, who instantly recognise famous faces like actor Jan Decleir (pictured), hip-hop singer Stromae and choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. The retrospective of Vanfleteren’s work at Antwerp’s photography museum was cut short, but several excellent short videos offer a guided tour. A new one is published every week. They are in Dutch with subtitles in English.
Photos, from top: “Portrait of a Man with a Blue Chaperon” (cropped) by Jan Van Eyck, c1428-1430, ©Muzeul National Brukenthal, Sibiu (Romania), courtesy MSK Ghent; Jules Werner in Monsieur Linh and his Child ©Kurt Van der Elst/Toneelhuis; ©University of Applied Arts Vienna/Victor J Papanek Foundation; Belgian actor Jan Decleir, Veurne, 2017 (cropped) ©Stephan Vanfleteren, courtesy FoMu