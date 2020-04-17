What’s on: Quarantine edition 5
Mooov Film Festival goes digital, offering up some of the best international cinema of the past year
Mooov 2.0
Mooov features movies focused on social issues. A few highlights this year are Atlantique, a supernatural tale of young love – and reckoning – in Dakar; Adam, in which a pregnant woman alone in Casablanca must win the trust of her unlikely new employer (pictured); and Parasite, the celebrated Oscar winner that sees two very different families dancing around their lies, secrets and social status. 21 April to 4 May
Wilde Westen TV
Wilde Westen festival organisers have put a great many acts from their wide range of festivals online. Relive moments from Sonic City, Kortrijk’s Festival of Flanders the Bos! Festival and concerts in De Kreun. The Wilde Westen team has put together Spotify playlists of the best of all these festivals, too.
Special recording of Push
When British composer Howard Moody met Brussels octogenarian Simon Gronowski, he was so moved by his story that he wrote an opera about it. Gronowski is a local hero as he escaped from a train out of Mechelen that was heading straight to Auschwitz. The 11-year-old Gronowski ran through the woods in the dead of night, eventually taken in by a Flemish constable. Sent back to Brussels, he was hidden by several families for the remainder of the war. The opera Push has been performed in the UK and Belgium, and now 150 members of its four casts are coming together for a virtual performance. Each singer has been recorded in their own homes singing their part of the final aria Ma Vie n’est que Miracles. The result will be released on 19 April – the 77th anniversary of Gronowski’s escape – on Moody’s Facebook page.
Discover Flemish Brabant
The province of Flemish Brabant had to put a stop to its Guided Tours for Internationals during the crisis, but there are still many ways to discover the region virtually. A “hyper-film” illustrates the absolute beauty of its capital Leuven, and videos boast highlights of the region that can be discovered on its many walking paths. The Botanic Garden in Meise, meanwhile, is looking for volunteers to help digitise its four million plant specimens. You can do it from home because, of course, that’s where you’ll be.
