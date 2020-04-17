What’s on: Quarantine edition 5

Special recording of Push



When British composer Howard Moody met Brussels octogenarian Simon Gronowski, he was so moved by his story that he wrote an opera about it. Gronowski is a local hero as he escaped from a train out of Mechelen that was heading straight to Auschwitz. The 11-year-old Gronowski ran through the woods in the dead of night, eventually taken in by a Flemish constable. Sent back to Brussels, he was hidden by several families for the remainder of the war. The opera Push has been performed in the UK and Belgium, and now 150 members of its four casts are coming together for a virtual performance. Each singer has been recorded in their own homes singing their part of the final aria Ma Vie n’est que Miracles. The result will be released on 19 April – the 77th anniversary of Gronowski’s escape – on Moody’s Facebook page.