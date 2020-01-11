What’s on: Rasa is highlight of Ballet Flanders’ 50th season

Lost in Translation



Belgium’s very character creates natural layers of identities for its citizens. You can be Flemish and Belgian or, say, Flemish and Brusselaar. When you come from another country – or even have foreign roots – there is an additional layer to contend with. While these identities are cherished and celebrated by those who share them, they are often seen as a threat by those who do not. The exhibition Lost In Translation looks at the complications of a society that has moved from homogenous to heterogenous with the arrival of refugees and workers who have flocked to the capital of the European Union. Until 1 March, De Warande, Warandestraat 42, Turnhout