What’s on: The real origins of techno under the microscope

The Brussels Science Box

Flanders’ Dag van de Wetenschap, or Science Day, has to go digital this year, but the Muntpunt library in the centre of Brussels is offering up a real-life activity box. Completely free and appropriate for anyone aged six and up, it has several scientific experiments to try, such as extracting DNA from a tomato and growing your own bacteria. You can pick up the box between 16 and 21 November; instructions on how to do the experiments are in Dutch. Muntpunt is also lending books – in both Dutch and English – digitally via an app. There are about 1,000 English-language titles and 3,000 in Dutch. Muntplein 6