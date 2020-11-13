What’s on: The real origins of techno under the microscope
Our best of the online activities this week includes a panel discussion with local and international thinkers on the appropriation of techno music, the virtual exhibitions put out by Brussels’ Fine Arts Museum and a great science activity box from Muntpunt
Decolonising Music and Nightlife Culture
The free online event, held in English, centres around the African-American protest origins of techno and how it has been appropriated as “the smiley-face music of Berlin, Manchester and Belgium”. The evening begins with a keynote by New York writer and curator DeForrest Brown Jr (pictured) of the Make Techno Black Again campaign, which is followed by a panel discussion. 16 November 20.00
Fine Arts at Home
The Fine Arts Museum of Belgium has put loads of cool activities online. The virtual exhibitions are not just a walk around the museum but put you up close and personal with artworks, honing in on details and telling you what they’re all about. See what dozens of Bruegel’s normally tiny characters are actually up to and hear about mysteries about his work modern curators have yet to figure out. Virtual exhibitions are in English; accompanying video explainers have English subtitles. A separate selection of videos introduces visitors to other pieces in the collection, and there are also exhibitions and activities just for kids.
The Brussels Science Box
Flanders’ Dag van de Wetenschap, or Science Day, has to go digital this year, but the Muntpunt library in the centre of Brussels is offering up a real-life activity box. Completely free and appropriate for anyone aged six and up, it has several scientific experiments to try, such as extracting DNA from a tomato and growing your own bacteria. You can pick up the box between 16 and 21 November; instructions on how to do the experiments are in Dutch. Muntpunt is also lending books – in both Dutch and English – digitally via an app. There are about 1,000 English-language titles and 3,000 in Dutch. Muntplein 6
Photo science: ©Dragon Images/iStock/Getty Images Plus