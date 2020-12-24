What’s on: Ring in the new
Tomorrowland is throwing quite the party, and everyone’s invited to make a communal noise from their window this week, plus our pick of the newest exhibitions
110% Textile
This may be a historical museum, with a rich collection about the industrial past, but the new show (pictured above) is a resolutely contemporary one, promoting sustainable production and local design heroes and asking important questions about climate and social issues. Minnemeers 10, Ghent
Letsticktogether
Letsticktogether – meaning both ‘tick together’ and ‘stick together’ – gets us all playing a tune at the same time on 30 December. You take a glass and a spoon and learn one of the four clinking rhythms, then you throw open your door or window and perform it during the livestream at 20.00. Belgian musicians are playing along, making the livestream alone a memorable show of solidarity. Get your neighbours to play along for one big neighbourhood glass ticking concert of your own. 30 December 20.00
Tomorrowland
No one throws a party like Tomorrowland, and why should this New Year’s Eve be any different? The digital celebration is adapted to ring in the New Year in 193 countries – including this one, natch. Live performances, fireworks and fantastical animations envelope you in the action for an evening that is almost as good as the real thing. 31 December 20.00-3.00
Real Bodies
You’ll never look at yourself or the rest of us the same way again after visiting Real Bodies, or so the organisers hope. The exhibition aims to show the complexity and magic of life, and what it means to be alive, anatomically, culturally and emotionally. A series of preserved bodies are presented to teach visitors about breathing, hunger, the heartbeat, movement and love. While most of the show is suitable for the whole family, the Wunderkammer section – with its wax collection of disease specimens, foetuses and genitals – is really not for children. Until 21 February, Sportpaleis, Antwerp
Photo: 100% Textile © Corlazzzoli