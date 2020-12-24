What’s on: Ring in the new

Real Bodies



You’ll never look at yourself or the rest of us the same way again after visiting Real Bodies, or so the organisers hope. The exhibition aims to show the complexity and magic of life, and what it means to be alive, anatomically, culturally and emotionally. A series of preserved bodies are presented to teach visitors about breathing, hunger, the heartbeat, movement and love. While most of the show is suitable for the whole family, the Wunderkammer section – with its wax collection of disease specimens, foetuses and genitals – is really not for children. Until 21 February, Sportpaleis, Antwerp

