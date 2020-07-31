What’s on: Run away with the circus?

Ghent’s House of Alijn museum of daily life is exploring the world of the travelling circus through the years.

With a unique collection of pictures, films, posters and personal objects, plus stories from contemporary performers, Circus on the Road brings to life the rhythms, challenges and joys of life on the road. Until August 2021, House of Alijn, Kraanlei 65, Ghent

Meanwhile, book your ticket now for the Flemish dates of Applaus, Circus Renaldo’s solution to performing in the Covid era. To keep things corona-proof, it takes the show out of the big top and presents a walking circus for small audience groups. In their bubbles of up to 10, they journey behind the scenes of the circus, round the trailers and behind the tents, where they’re guaranteed to encounter a few characters. Suitable for ages five and up. 14-16 August, CC De Ploter, Ternat; 22-24 August, Grote Markt, Veurne