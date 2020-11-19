What’s on: Science Day online and for all ages
Flanders’ annual Science Day goes digital with discoveries that will blow your mind, whatever your age, while in Brussels the holiday lights go on and in Antwerp the jewels of the swinging sixties shine and dazzle
Science Day
So gather the family around for the Science Day live show, which sees hours of science-y spectacles, demonstrations and experiments. Learn how a GPS works, for instance (seriously, haven’t you always wanted to know?), how a plane actually stay in the air (ditto) and about the colour of sunlight (what?) Some of these fantastic discoveries will unfold before your eyes, while for others, you must register to get access. It’s all free, though, and there are activities for ages four all the way up to infinity. All activities are in Dutch, natch. 22 November 13.00-17.00
Brussels by Lights
Brussels Winter Wonders Christmas market of course had to be cancelled, but the capital has not been deterred from making the city centre festive beyond compare. The majestic 18-metre Nordmann fir is standing in the Grote Markt, as is the traditional nativity scene. The tree is in the process of being decorated and will be lit up in all its glory by Tuesday, 24 November. That’s the day that Brussels by Lights launches, a veritable feast of light installations across downtown. In the inner courtyard of the Grote Markt is a tree-shaped structure made of origami birds. Similar designs are also taking to the Sint-Hubert Galleries, where they dangle above our heads like golden doves. 24 November to 3 January, across Brussels-City
The Jeweller’s Art
It is highly recommended that you visit the Diva museum of diamonds and silverwork in person to fully appreciate all that bling-bling. That’s not possible right now, but the Antwerp museum is offering us its new temporary exhibition online. The Jeweller’s Art: Revolutionary Jewellery from the 1960s and 1970s brings together some 100 pieces from the swinging London of the 1960s. This explosion of innovation in the jewellery industry soon spread to the rest of Europe and the US. Besides jewellery, the exhibition showcases fashion, music and design from that vibrant period. Until 14 March
Bokrijk
The Bokrijk open-air museum in Genk has been allowed to remain open, and it’s a nice change for getting a little exercise and letting the kids run around. To that end, the park’s play equipment is also open. A one-way trail loops around the site, so distancing is assured. The 550-hectare Bokrijk site is home to centuries-worth of historical buildings and other structures, like windmills, that were dismantled in their original location in Flanders and rebuilt here. A trip to Bokrijk is like a trip back into time. There is a train stop at the domain as well. Until 18 December, Bokrijklaan 1, Genk
Photos, from top: Courtesy Dag van de Wetenschap, Courtesy Brussels Major Events, ©Frederik Beyens/Diva