What’s on: Science Day online and for all ages

Brussels by Lights



Brussels Winter Wonders Christmas market of course had to be cancelled, but the capital has not been deterred from making the city centre festive beyond compare. The majestic 18-metre Nordmann fir is standing in the Grote Markt, as is the traditional nativity scene. The tree is in the process of being decorated and will be lit up in all its glory by Tuesday, 24 November. That’s the day that Brussels by Lights launches, a veritable feast of light installations across downtown. In the inner courtyard of the Grote Markt is a tree-shaped structure made of origami birds. Similar designs are also taking to the Sint-Hubert Galleries, where they dangle above our heads like golden doves. 24 November to 3 January, across Brussels-City